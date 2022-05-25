Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $147.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.87.
ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ESTC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.28.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
