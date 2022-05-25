Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $147.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.87.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

