Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

EA traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.77. 22,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,316. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,313,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

