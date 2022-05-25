Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,466,093 shares.The stock last traded at $134.29 and had previously closed at $130.76.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,333,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after acquiring an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

