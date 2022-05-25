Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

