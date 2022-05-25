Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMBK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMBK opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

