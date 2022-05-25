Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $149,620,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.