Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.69

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 4176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The stock has a market cap of $797.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,767.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33,846 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 469,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

