Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,293. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

