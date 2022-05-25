Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $711,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. 118,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

