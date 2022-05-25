Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $807,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. 20,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

