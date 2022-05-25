Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $866,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $400,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 7,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,208. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

