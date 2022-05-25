Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 11,675 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 17,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

