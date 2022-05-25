Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,479,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,050,000 after buying an additional 352,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $31.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $659.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $957.75.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $918.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

