Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 513,483 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,483 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter.

PHB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. 19,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,456. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

