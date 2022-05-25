EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. EOS has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $333.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,055,604,784 coins and its circulating supply is 990,381,079 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.