EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $295.92 and last traded at $297.88. Approximately 3,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,204,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.87.

Specifically, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

