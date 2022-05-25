EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 145.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

