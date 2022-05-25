EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.28

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 38316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

