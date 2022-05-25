Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

TSE:OVV opened at C$62.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$28.10 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

