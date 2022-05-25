Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $78.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $86.50 to $78.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.74.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,684,000 after buying an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 173,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

