Ergo Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00007659 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $72.82 million and $392,074.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,701.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.95 or 0.06588754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00231017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.60 or 0.00645101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.25 or 0.00670848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00080219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

