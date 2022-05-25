Eric Venker Sells 136,421 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $504,757.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Eric Venker sold 5,107 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $19,610.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $93,586.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 2,096,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

