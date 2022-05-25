ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.29). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

EPIX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 4,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

About ESSA Pharma (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.