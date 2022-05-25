ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.29). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

EPIX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 4,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

