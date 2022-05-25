ETNA Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,512.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $371,204.62 and $12,512.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

