EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0003

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $67.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00227188 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,546,983,282 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

