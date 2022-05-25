Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

ESEA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $212.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESEA. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

