Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.
ESEA stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.53. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Univest Sec began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.