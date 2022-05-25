EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 3% This Week

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $36,185.64 and approximately $109,685.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00229120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.43 or 0.01926380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00371567 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000197 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

