Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

EVBG traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,433. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

