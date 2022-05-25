Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.78 million, a PE ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

