ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $93,312.20

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $93,312.20 and approximately $50.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

