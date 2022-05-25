EXFO (TSE:EXF) Shares Down 0.6%

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.81. Approximately 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81. The firm has a market cap of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79.
About EXFO (TSE:EXF)
Featured Stories
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.