Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
