Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million

Factom (FCT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Factom has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $3,398.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,120.96 or 0.50916914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00498385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.88 or 1.38843714 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,331,790 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.