Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 621,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,656,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares in the last quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

