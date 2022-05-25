Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVAGet Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

