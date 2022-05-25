Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

