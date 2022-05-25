Fei Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00498089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

