Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives $2,217.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,175.71.

FQVTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.76) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 1,870 ($23.53) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $$19.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $37.76.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

