Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01.

