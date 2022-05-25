Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

