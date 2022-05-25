Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

