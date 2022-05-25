Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

