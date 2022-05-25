Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 210 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

