Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 910 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

BKNG stock opened at $2,050.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,192.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,289.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

