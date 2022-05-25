Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.