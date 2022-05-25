Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

