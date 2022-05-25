Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNAB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $80,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 417,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,952,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 37 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,955. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

