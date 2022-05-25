Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires Shares of 81,700 Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 1,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

