Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys New Position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:THAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,284. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.