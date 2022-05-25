Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys New Stake in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000.

NASDAQ HORIU remained flat at $$10.09 on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

